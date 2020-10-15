Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 38,452 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.87. 1,296,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $223.94. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

