Scout Investments Inc. Sells 19,565 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.50% of Robert Half International worth $30,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Robert Half International by 57.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 317,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Robert Half International by 111.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 933,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.