Scout Investments Inc. Sells 422,290 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422,290 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.72% of Pure Storage worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,646,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 445,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 270,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 361,049 shares of company stock worth $6,504,064 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.