ScPrime Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $25,638.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 35,103,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.