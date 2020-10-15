Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $180.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.74.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.35. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $23,437,944. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

