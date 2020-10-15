Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Tidex, ABCC and Kucoin. Selfkey has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $289,486.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.01 or 0.04924889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

