Semux Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $438,810.17 and approximately $66,082.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000351 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

