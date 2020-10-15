ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $562.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $562.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.25. 15,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.86. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $522.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 488.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.