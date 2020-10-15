Short Interest in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Rises By 155.6%

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

