Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Grows By 120.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 78,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,005. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

