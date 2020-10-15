Short Interest in Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Declines By 47.4%

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrolux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 1,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

