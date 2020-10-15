Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rises By 134.2%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $68.38. 48,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,886. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $80.46.

ESLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

