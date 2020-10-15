Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Expands By 160.4%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 137,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,462. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 41,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

