Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Rises By 130.2%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCU remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,945. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

