Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Decreases By 46.2%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$11.11 during trading hours on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

