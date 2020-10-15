Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Declines By 46.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,428.0 days.

IKTSF stock remained flat at $$81.88 during trading on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IKTSF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

