Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 47.4%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,086. ITV has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.