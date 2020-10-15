Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Decreases By 44.4%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLXSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melexis in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

MLXSF remained flat at $$82.91 during trading on Thursday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

