Short Interest in NanoXplore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Increases By 154.9%

NanoXplore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 42,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,163. NanoXplore has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.32.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

