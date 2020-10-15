Short Interest in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 46.5%

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 81,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 741,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New America High Income Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New America High Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 59,451 shares during the last quarter.

About New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

