SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $23.38

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $21.75. SI-Bone shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 18,125 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $669.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 130,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,154 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $16,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

