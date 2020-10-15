Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.55. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 6 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.