Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Bank of America

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.89. 93,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,910. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 134,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.