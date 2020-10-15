SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. SMC has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

About SMC

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

