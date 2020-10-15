Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.08

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 432000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,750.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $26,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

