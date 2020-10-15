Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 120.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $864,151.32 and approximately $601.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04785688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,456,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

