Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market cap of $12,053.71 and $5,178.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00430408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.