Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0033 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $327,801.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,296 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.