StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $502,891.22

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00008066 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $502,891.22 and approximately $108.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00273917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01469201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00150091 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,480 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.