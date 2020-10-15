Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $12.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

STZHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 20,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119. Stelco has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

