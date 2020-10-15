Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (BMTC, BRFS, BRT, BZZUF, CCR, CEIX, CICOY, CIR, CNNE, COLL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 15th:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank Corp alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.