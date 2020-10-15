Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,980 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average volume of 594 call options.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 26,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

