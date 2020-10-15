SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 121.6% in September

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 72,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,248. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

