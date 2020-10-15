Super Zero Market Capitalization Tops $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00097754 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000841 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021258 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008560 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

