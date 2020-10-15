Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 55.2% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $235,800.03 and approximately $3,102.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 55.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.05 or 0.04783219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00050920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.