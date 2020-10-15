SwftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $553.94 or 0.04801819 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.