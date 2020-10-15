SwiftCash Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $131,072.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002346 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 163,015,568 coins and its circulating supply is 162,295,137 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.