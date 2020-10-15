Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Up 135.2% in September

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the September 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Thursday. 171,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,062. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

