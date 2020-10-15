Tael (WABI) One Day Volume Tops $621,984.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Tael has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $621,984.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $24.72 and $119.16. In the last week, Tael has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04785688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $6.32, $119.16, $5.22, $45.75, $13.96, $7.20, $34.91, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11 and $10.00. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.