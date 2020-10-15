TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get TALKTALK TELECO/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.