Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.47. Tantech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

