Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.76 on Thursday, hitting $448.54. The stock had a trading volume of 913,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,939,266. The stock has a market cap of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,508 shares of company stock worth $80,168,133 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.