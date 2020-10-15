The Unilever Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UL)

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 588 call options.

Shares of UL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,259. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

