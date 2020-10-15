Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $50,858.64 and $3,913.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,525.12 or 0.99914393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127112 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

