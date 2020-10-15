ThoreCoin Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $194.75 million and approximately $39,793.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $2,246.59 or 0.19480014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.