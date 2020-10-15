ThoreNext Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,569.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $12,569.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

