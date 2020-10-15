Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $238,143.48

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $238,143.48 and $6,931.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.04771863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.