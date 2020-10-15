TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $307,189.07

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $307,189.07 and $2.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.01174814 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.