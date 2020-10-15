TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $$104.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.14. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

