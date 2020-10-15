Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.30

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 47759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $880.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

